Shocking first pictures of horrific damage to Pudsey bank

These are the first pictures of the horrific damage to the Santander bank in Pudsey.

Shocking images show the front of the popular bank smashed, with glass strewn across the pavement.

Damage to the Santander in Pudsey, Leeds

The front door of the bank has curved due to the impact, with a full sheet of glass in pieces on the floor.

The ATM in the front of the building appears to still be intact.

A security officer is currently situated to the front of the bank.

The incident is believed to have occurred overnight.

The same branch has been damaged in a similar incident previously before being refurbished.

More to follow.