Sexual predator convicted of 24 counts of rape after being released from a previous life sentence

A dangerous sexual predator who was released from prison after serving 12 years of a life sentence for rape went on to sexually abuse and imprison two more women.

Glen Samson, 40, from Liverpool, began a campaign of abuse against the two victims soon after he was released from prison.

He had been given the life sentence in 2004 for multiple rapes, false imprisonment and GBH.

Following his release, Samson began to abuse the women mentally and physically in Huddersfield, Liverpool and London.

He subjected the women to multiple rapes and kept them against their will.

He also threatened to kill them.

One of the victims came forward to the police in 2018.

The second victim was later identified and she came forward to the police as well.

Throughout his trial, Samson refused to take the stand and also refused to give evidence.

A jury at Bradford Crown Court found him guilty of 24 counts of rape, two counts of control and coercive behaviour, threats to kill and three counts of false imprisonment at Bradford Crown Court on Monday, June 24.

He was given a further life sentence with a minimum of 32 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, who led the investigation, said: “Samson’s conviction, for what can only be described as horrendous crimes, has removed a dangerous and obsessed sexual predatory from our streets.

"It was evident that he had planned to commit these offences against the victims and if they had not had the courage to come forward, he would continue to abuse them.

“He is a coward and showed no remorse for what he had done to his victims and the campaign of abuse he inflicted on them.

“The two victims have showed immense bravery throughout the whole criminal process and I hope that the sentencing of this depraved man allows them some closure to their horrific ordeal. They have been supported by specially trained officer since they came forward to the police to report the offences.”

