Sex attacker locked up for preying on woman after following her into nightclub toilet

Ricardo Silva carried out the attack on the the victim in the cubicle of the Truth nightclub, Wakefield

Leeds Crown Court heard the young woman had been enjoying a night out when she entered the female toilets of the Westgate club at around 3am.

Richard Woolfall, prosecuting, said the cubicle did not have a lock and she kept her foot on the door as she used the toilet.

Ricardo Silva carried out the sex assault on a woman in the toilets at Truth nightclub.

But as she got up to leave, the door was pushed open by Silva, who was later identified on CCTV in the club following the woman into the toilets.

The 29-year-old defendant pushed her backwards and tried to lift the hem of her dress as she struggled.

He then managed to hook his finger into the waistband of her underwear and tried to pull them down.

At the same time he used his other hand to undo the flies on his own trousers.

Ricardo Silva was jailed for 18 months.

Witnesses in the toilet heard her scream, before she managed to escape and was given protection by two other females. She was shaking and crying.

Silva was identified to door staff who detained him until the police arrived and arrested him.

He gave no comments during interview.

Truth nightclub, Westgate

The incident was initially investigated as an attempted rape and he denied the allegation.

It was later reduced to sexual assault because of insufficient evidence, to which he pleaded guilty during a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Silva, of Berne Grove, Wakefield, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Silva, a Portuguese national, has no previous convictions.

Catherine Silverton, mitigating, said Silva pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Silva claimed he had kissed the woman earlier in the night, but it was accepted he was so drunk it may have been a different female.

Judge Simon Phillips QC told him: "The woman was particularly vulnerable in the circumstances.

"The location, timing and your inebriation are all relevant. These factors serve to increase the stating point (of the jail term)."