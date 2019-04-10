Several police and fire crews called to car flipped over in Chapeltown, Leeds

Several police cars and fire crews have been called to a flipped car in Chapeltown in Leeds.

The road was closed at about 4pm while police dealt with the incident.

The crash scene in Chapeltown. Photo: Mike Newton

Several police cars and a fire engine were called to the scene after a white hatchback flipped and was left on its side in Leopold Street, Leeds.

The car appeared to smash into a postbox, which was destroyed after the crash and debris was scattered across the road.

Nearby resident David Britten saw the crash and described the moment he heard the 'bang' outside his window.

He said: "I was sittting in my living room and heard a large bang. I looked outside and the postbox wasn't there any more.

"Two cars - one a white Skoda - crashed into the postbox and flipped over and then crashed into a car parked at the side of the road.

"Then the black VW crashed into that.

"The driver of the Skoda got out, he was covered in blood and his hands were covered in blood. I heard him saying he was looking for his phone and he grabbed his phone and walked off.

"There was another guy in the Skoka and he walked off too.

"There were two other guys in the black VW and I saw that they stayed and spoke to police."

These photos were captured on the scene by Mike Newton.

The road was closed while police, ambulance and fire services dealt with the incident but it has since been reopened.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said that a car hit a postbox and that one man has been injured.