Seven-year-old boy who fell from rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley is now breathing on his own

The seven-year-old boy who fell from a rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley is now breathing on his own.

An update shared by police on Sunday, May 2 said that the young boy's condition is improving.

He is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary after being injured in an incident at the theme park near Ripon on Thursday, May 30.

He was treated at the scene, with what was initially believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

After he was airlifted to the hospital his condition was described as stable but critical.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said today that the boy is now breathing independently and his condition continues to improve.

North Yorkshire Police is assisting the Health and Safety Executive with their investigation.

