Seven arrested in Dewsbury as town centre closed for far-right protests
Seven people have been arrested in Dewsbury as a far-right protest closed the town centre to traffic.
The far-right group Yorkshire Patriots marched in the town centre on Saturday, from noon until around 4pm.
They were met with groups of counter-protesters including Leeds Stand Up to Racism.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that seven people were arrested, mainly on suspicion of minor public order offences.
It is not known if those arrested were Yorkshire Patriots protesters or from counter-groups.
-> Yorkshire Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested in LondonOfficers closed some roads in the centre of Dewsbury for 15 minutes while the group marched through the town.
West Yorkshire Police has thanked the public and businesses in Dewsbury for their patience.
The District Commander for Kirklees, Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, said: “I am pleased with how today’s operation went.
“A lot of planning with partners went into today’s operation to keep disruption to a minimum and most of the people of Dewsbury went about their daily business without noticing any impact at all.
"Where there was any disruption it was only for a short time.
“I would like to pass on my thanks to the people and businesses of Dewsbury for their patience and understanding today.”
-> Train line between Leeds and Wakefield blocked during rush hour after 'unwanted sexual touching' arrest