Seven arrested after police find gun and ammunition at crash scene in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police have arrested seven males after a gun and ammunition were found at the scene of a car crash in Huddersfield

The collision, which happened in Norwood Road in the Birkby area at about 12.55pm on Friday, involved a white Audi and a motorbike.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene following a report of gunshots being heard, although no evidence has been found to support this.

Enquiries into the crash have so far led to the arrest of seven males aged between 14 and 21.

All of them remain in custody as detectives continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our enquiries are continuing into what we believe was a targeted incident and we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened, or anyone who saw what happened prior to the collision in Norwood Road.”

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 730 of 24 May, or by using the LiveChat facility.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also give information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.