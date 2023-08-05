Seriously-injured man found on Leeds street after late-night assault
A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault on a Leeds street.
The emergency services were called to Reginald Row in the Chapeltown area of the city at around 11.30pm last night, Friday, August 4.
The 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said, and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds CID.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility quoting log 2199 of 4 August.