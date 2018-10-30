Serious incident as laser pen is shone at flight from Manchester to Denmark

On Sunday, October 28, at around 6.45pm, a Scandinavian commercial flight from Manchester heading to Billund in Denmark was flying over the Yorkshire and Humber region when a laser pen was shone at the aircraft whilst at 29,000ft.

The captain of the flight reported to National Air Traffic Services (NATS) that he was over the Ottringham Beacon and had the cockpit illuminated by a laser coming from a coastal town to the starboard (right) side of aircraft.

The NATS team have assessed the flights path and location and have assessed that it came from the Grimsby area.

No ill effects were reported from the crew other than being dazzled by the laser and luckily on this occasion there was no substantial impact on the flight.

A police spokesman said: "This is a very serious incident.

"People who target transport operators with laser devices could be jailed for up to five years under The Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill, which was published in December 2017."

For more information about laser pens and the law follow this link to the Government website: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/tough-new-penalties-for-misuse-of-lasers