Police search for missing woman Collette Harte and have serious concerns for her welfare
Police are searching for a missing woman from Leeds.
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Collette Harte who was reported missing on Friday, February 11.
Collette was last seen in the Harehills/Gipton area.
She is described as a white female, 5ft tall, of slim build, with long dark hair in a bobble, and wearing a grey coat with fur on the hood.
Police have serious concerns about Collette’s welfare.
Anyone with information about her is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 121 of 11/2
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.