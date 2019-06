Police have serious concerns for the welfare of a missing 9-year-old boy from Leeds.

Jaiden Nedd, from Chapel Allerton, has been missing since 10am this morning (Sat).

Police have described him as black, 4ft 11, thin and with brown hair.

He was wearing a green jacket, Manchester United glasses and trainers.

Police have said they have serious concerns for his welfare.

They added that he is known to frequent parks and open spaces.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 694.