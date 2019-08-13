Serial stalker sexually assaulted eight women in night time attacks in Leeds city centre.

Have your say

A serial sex attacker targeted eight women during a 'campaign of stalking' victims in Leeds city centre.

A court heard how victims of Gustas Adomatis have been left badly traumatised after a series of offences in which he targeted lone females.

Police issued this images as part of an appeal to trace serial sex attacker Gustas Adomatis.

Adomatis struck on multiple occasions over a four-week period in May and June this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the 21-year-old used force against some of his victims.

Other woman were sexually assaulted in "opportunistic" attacks.

Adomatis was arrested by police in Leeds city centre on June 29.

Leeds Crown Court

Police released his image on June 14 as part of an appeal to trace the attacker after one of the victims took a picture of him on her mobile phone.

A judge postponed sentencing when Adomatis appeared before the court today.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said he wanted more information about the Lithuanian national before he sentences him.

The judge asked the probation service to a prepare a report to assess if Adomatis poses a serious risk to the public.

A psychiatric report was also ordered.

Just one of Adomotis' victims was present in court for the hearing.

Only two women have had the opportunity of providing victim statements to the court describing the affect of the offending upon them.

Judge Phillips said he wanted to give all victims the opportunity to provide statements to the court and to attend the hearing.

The judge also said he was wanted more information about Adomatis' criminal record in his home country.

Describing the offending, prosecutor Allan Armbrister said: "There has been a campaign of stalking and targeting."

Adomatis has pleaded guilty to five offences of sexual assault on a female, two of attempted sexual assault on a female, threatening behaviour and common assault.

The offending took place between May 17 and June 9 this year.

The locations of the offences include: Meadow Lane, Call Lane, The Calls, Woodhouse Street, North Crescent, North West Road, Briggate and Burley Road.

The threatening behaviour offence was committed against a security guard.

The prosecutor said excessive force was used in two of the attacks.

Describing the assault offence, he said: "It would have undoubtedly turned into a sexual assault had the efforts of the complainant not been successful."

The court heard the the other offences appeared to be "opportunistic grabbing".

Most of the attacks were captured on CCTV. The judge ordered that facilities be in place at the next hearing to play the footage in court.

Mr Armbister said Adomatis has three convictions in Lithuania for theft and one in the UK for shoplifting.

The case was adjourned until September 24.

Adomatis, from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, sat in the court dock beside a Lithuanian interpreter.

The judge told him he would remain in custody until the next hearing and warned Adomatis he was facing a prison sentence.

He said: "The length and nature of the sentence will be a matter for the court on the next occasion."

During a West Yorkshire Police appeal in June, Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said at the time: “One of the women he followed had the presence of mind to take some pictures of him on her phone and he is clearly identifiable to anyone who knows him.

“The nature of these incidents gives us some real cause for concern and we urgently need to identify him and arrest him for these offences.”