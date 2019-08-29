Security guard robbed in raid at Leeds cash and carry

Have your say

A gang have stolen money from a security guard during a raid at a wholesale depot.

The suspects targeted a G4S van driver at Batley's cash and carry on the Stourton industrial estate on Wednesday morning.

Police say that no weapons were seen during the incident on Skelton Grange Road at 9.15am but that the man was threatened.

The robbers made off with cash.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Police are investigating following a robbery at Batley’s Cash and Carry in Leeds this morning.

"The incident happened around 9:15am (28 August) at the premises on Skelton Grange Road.

"A security guard was approached by suspects who threatened him and demanded money.

"The suspects stole a quantity of money and fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who has any information about the crime is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 13190439494.