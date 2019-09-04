Security guard doused in liquid and threatened with lighter during Asda robbery

One of the security guards forced to hand over cash in an armed robbery at Asda Killingbeck was doused in a liquid and threatened with a lighter, police have revealed.

A group of 'five to six men' armed with weapons including an axe jumped security guards delivering cash to the ATM shortly after 7am this morning.

The police cordon around the security van outside Killingbeck Asda.

One of the security guards was doused in liquid by the robbers and threatened with a lighter.

"The threat was not seen through and he was not injured," a police spokesman said.

Police can't confirm exactly what the liquid was until it has been tested.

The offenders left the scene with cash in a white Mercedes Sprinter van which was found abandoned and on fire a short time later in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a really frightening experience for the staff involved and although no-one was physically injured, they have been left very badly shaken by what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 234 of September 4. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.