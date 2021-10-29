West Yorkshire Police have issued a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Lennon Cooper.

The schoolboy was last seen at 4pm on Friday October 22 in the Belle Isle area of Leeds.

Leeds teenager Lennon Cooper has been missing for a week.

A spokesperson said: "Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to help find him."

Lennon is described as white, 5ft 6in and of a slight build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue Rab puffa coat with an orange logo, dark blue Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a grey t-shirt and black Nike trainers with reflective strips on.

Lennon has links to the Beeston, Belle Isle, Rothwell areas of Leeds as well as York and North Yorkshire.

Anyone who has any information as to Lennon’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0002 of 23/10.