The pair, believed to have been pedestrians, were hit by an Audi TT before it collided with the outside of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car garage on Scott Hall Road.

Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened?

The woman and child were found injured at the scene but died a short time later. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/Simon Hulme

Police were called shortly after 8.30am yesterday (Monday, January 16) to reports that a white Audi car had collided with the wall of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership.

Two people, a woman and a child, were found injured at the scene and from initial enquiries, it is believed that they were both pedestrians who were hit by the car prior to it colliding with the wall. Both were pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital and is being treated for injuries which are described as serious but non-life threatening. He is under arrest.

What have Police said?

Flowers and Teddy bears at the scene of the fatal crash on Scott Hall Road, Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it. We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.”

Tributes

Tributes have begun to pour in for the woman and child killed with messages of condolence left both at the scene of the incident and via online platforms.

One user, on community Facebook group LeedsPlace, said: “This is so horrendous and heartbreaking. There are no adequate words. Rest in Peace innocent ones.”

Another added: “Absolutely heartbreaking and tragic.”

A tribute left at the scene by a member of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds team said: “Yesterday heaven gained two angels. Two beautiful souls taken so tragically – may you both fly free in eternal love.”

