Schoolboy suffered fractured skull and bleeding to brain in brutal gang attack in Yorkshire street

A fourteen year old boy suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to his brain after being subjected to a brutal street attack by a gang of teenagers.

The youngster was punched repeatedly to the face in an assault lasting ten during the street assault in Dewsbury.

Mohammed Shafiq was sent to a young offender institution for 27 months over the attack in which a 14-year-old suffered a fractured skull in a Dewsbury street attack.

The boy suffered two fractures to his skull which led to bleeding on his brain.

He also suffered a fractured nose and had to be put on a drip because his blood pressure dropped to a dangerously low level after the incident.

The boy was targeted when one of the ringleaders of the attack - Mohammed Shafiq - took exception to the victim chatting to a 13-year-old girl on his mobile phone.

The incident took place on April 23, 2017.

Leeds Crown Court

Shafiq, now aged 19, and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named, were given custodial sentences after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Allan Armbister, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court how the victim was with his friend when he was approached by a gang of teenagers which included the two defendants.

Read more: Partially blind man ignored driving ban and injured elderly couple in head-on crash during police chase

The boy was ordered to hand over his phone and tell Shafiq his password for the device.

The victim's friend was told to leave and the boy was taken into an alleyway.

Shafiq slapped the boy across the face and the other defendant went to hit him with a bottle.

The boy blocked the bottle strike but was then punched around 12 times in the face until he fell to the floor.

Other members of the gang then joined in the violence, hitting him repeatedly to the face and head.

The boy was taunted and called names before the phone was smashed in front of him.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where a scan showed he had suffered two fractures to his skull and bleeding to the brain.

The boy described in a victim statement how he had suffered from anxiety since the attack and was afraid to go out alone.

Read more: Police found cannabis farm worth £30,000 at house in Castleford as they search for woman

Shafiq, of The Sidings, Savile Town, Dewsbury, has a previous conviction for grievous bodily harm in relation to a similar attack on a different victim who suffered multiple jaw fractures.

He was sent to a young offender institution for 27 months.

The 17 year old defendant, who was aged 15 at the time of the attack, was given ten months' detention.

Andrew Dallas, for Shafiq, said his client was 16 at the time, had matured since the incident and had not been in trouble since.

He said: "He has distanced himself from the company that he had been keeping."

Christopher Smith, for the 17-year-old, described his client as immature.

He said: "He committed this offence as part of a pack mentality."

Sentencing the pair, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "It was a humiliating attack. He was being called names and it felt to him as though it lasted ten minutes.

"It was a protracted incident.

"You were ringleaders in a violent, sustained attack.

"In my judgement, even having had regard to everything in the reports and having regard to your age, custody in inevitable."