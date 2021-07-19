School alert issued in Leeds after 11-year-old boy 'chased' by man from white van
A school alert was issued in Leeds after an 11-year-old boy alleged he had been 'chased' by a man from a white van.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated
At 10.50am last Thursday (July 15) police received a report of an 11-year-old boy being approached in Park Road, Guiseley.
The incident allegedly took place at about 8.45am by a white van containing three men.
He reported that one of the men got out and chased him, police said.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident has been recorded as suspicious circumstances.
The local neighbourhood policing team has been made aware of the incident, police confirmed.