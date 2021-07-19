School alert issued in Leeds after 11-year-old boy 'chased' by man from white van

At 10.50am last Thursday (July 15) police received a report of an 11-year-old boy being approached in Park Road, Guiseley.

The incident allegedly took place at about 8.45am by a white van containing three men.

He reported that one of the men got out and chased him, police said.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident has been recorded as suspicious circumstances.