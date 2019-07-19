Scammers offering Yorkshire teenagers free cash to launder money through their accounts

West Yorkshire Police have warned teenagers not to fall victim to a scam which involves fraudsters sending them 'free cash' in order to launder through their accounts.

Police say the criminals are contacting 16 to 18-year-olds on social media, using the promise of free cash to lure them in to the scam.

To get access to this money, ‘all’ the teenager needs to do is provide access to a bank account.

In some cases, teenagers have given the criminals their bank cards and pin codes giving them complete access to the account.

The fraudsters then use the bank accounts to launder illegal cash, in a crime known as 'squaring'.

West Yorkshire Police have released a video explaining the process, urging young people to be on alert for fraudsters.

Scammers are targeting West Yorkshire teenagers.

Detective Inspector Jan Little, of West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: "Criminals - often from Organised Crime Groups - are particularly targeting 16 to 18-year-olds because they know banks will not discuss an individual’s bank account with parents/guardians without the consent of the account holder.

“They are mainly using social media channels to do their recruiting with catchy soundbites like: “Are you aged 16-18 with your own bank account, want to earn risk free cash? DM me.”

“The criminal will then deposit cash – usually between £300 to £1,000 (although there have been amounts as high as £10,000 in West Yorkshire) and then meet the individual in town to withdraw the cash with the promise of the person keeping a percentage as their ‘cut’ usually £50 for every £1000.

"In some cases the individuals have handed over bank cards and pin codes giving the criminal complete control of the account.

“Withdrawals are also being made from foreign exchange bureaus with the ‘buy back’ facility used at a different branch.

“Organised Crime Group members are deliberately targeting young and / or potentially naïve people – but those who get involved usually do not know who they are associated with and are putting themselves at personal risk when meeting others.

“Those involved are actually committing an offence (Money Laundering) which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years and are also at risk of being further drawn into crime and may find that their bank account is stopped, they are unable to get a student loan and they cannot secure a mobile phone contract.

“I want to appeal directly to young people to be aware of squaring so they don’t fall foul of it as well as to parents /guardians so they can speak to their children and warn them of the risks.”