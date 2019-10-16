Samaritans helped robbery victim in Leeds city centre while of-duty officer chased culprit
An off-duty police officer has praised Samaritans who came to the aid of a woman targeted by a robber in Leeds city centre.
Pc Ali McFadyen said the victim, a woman in Islamic dress, was left terrified after a man tried to snatch her phone outside H Samuel jewellers on Wednesday afternoon.
The woman had been reportedly on a visit to Leeds and was left “very shaken” and “feeling vulnerable” after the attempted robbery.
Pc McFadyen was off-duty when he saw the incident unfold, and sprung into action to call help for the woman and chase after the would-be robber.
Despite being outrun by the culprit, Pc McFadyen praised the helpfulness of strangers.
Posting about the incident on his police Twitter account, he said: “Shout out to Leeds citizens who rendered assistance to the victim - a veiled Muslim woman [who] I think [was] visiting Leeds and made to feel vulnerable in a public space.”
He added: “I delayed too long working out what was happening and ensuring the victim was okay to catch him.”
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the attempted robbery was reported at 2.30pm when a man tried to grab a woman's phone from her hand outside H Samuel.
The culprit was unsuccessful and ran off in the direction of the market.
Any witnesses should contact 101, log number 971 of October 16.