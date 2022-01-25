RSPCA appeal after two dead puppies dumped by side of Leeds and Liverpool Canal

A woman out walking made the grisly discovery on a towpath on the morning of Wednesday, January 19 on Wyther Lane, between Kirkstall Brewery Bridge and Wyther Bridge.

She reported the gruesome discovery to the charity after finding the bodies of the German Shepherd-type pups placed on an Iceland freezer bag for life.

Inspector Adam Dickinson., who was sent to investigate, said: “It was very distressing for the poor woman who came across this horrific scene. We don’t know how the puppies died, but one did appear to have some blood around the mouth and ears so I am very concerned about the injury - and I am keen to find out and want to trace the person responsible

The canal, near Wyther Lane, where the puppies were found (Photo: Google)

“We do not know how the puppies - aged about six weeks-old died at the moment - but the way their bodies were disposed of does seem suspicious as did the injuries.

“I am also concerned about the welfare of any other puppies in this litter along with their mother.”

Adam is now appealing for anyone with information about this incident to contact the RSPCA.

He is keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area the night before as it is believed the puppies had not been dead long. The woman who spotted the puppies said they were not here the day before.

He is asking motorists using the nearby road to check their dash-cam footage.

He would also like to hear if anyone knows of a person who recently had puppies like this and may still have a bitch in milk.

Adam added: “From the way the bodies were dumped, the incident seems highly suspicious and I am keen to find the person responsible for discarding them like rubbish and to find out exactly what happened. I also fear other puppies may be in danger.

“With our teams out on the frontline across England and Wales rescuing animals from danger and suffering every single day, we are often their only hope. We’re asking people to Join the Rescue this winter to help bring animals to safety and help find those responsible for animal cruelty”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

