RSPCA appeal after neglected kittens found buried in shallow grave in Yorkshire

The RPSCA are appealing for information after two dead kittens infested with fleas were found buried in a shallow grave.

A passerby made the distressing find under a bush in West Square, Scarborough, after spotting one of the kittens' tails which was uncovered.

A shocked passerby discovered the two kittens buried in a shallow grave (Photo: RSPCA)

When the shocked woman investigated more closely, she found the two dead kittens wrapped in kitchen paper inside a plastic bag.

She immediately contacted the RSPCA for help and inspectors found that the kittens were infested with fleas and underweight.

The kittens - one ginger, the other black - are estimated to have been around four to six weeks old.

There was no obvious cause of death, but the RSPCA is concerned that other animals may be living in the same flea-invested conditions.

The RSPCA are concerned that other animals may be living in the same flea-infested conditions as the kittens (Photo: RSPCA)

RSPCA Inspector Jilly Dickinson said: "These poor kittens look as if they died quite recently.

"They were infested with fleas and underweight, but despite that, there was no obvious cause of death.

"Because these little creatures were clearly not looked after properly, we have growing concerns about any other animals that could still be living in the same flea-infested environment where the kittens may have died.

“We would therefore urge anyone who might have an idea what happened to get in touch with us on 0300 123 8018. A single call might save the life of another uncared-for pet.”

To report concerns about an animal contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

