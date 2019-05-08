Robber locked up over fourth raid in four weeks at Leeds off-licence

Have your say

A robber was caught on camera threatening a shop worker before stealing cash from a till.

Mark O'Neil was jailed for 20 months over the raid on Easy Road Off-Licence, in Cross Green, Leeds

Easy Road Off Licence was robbed four times in four weeks

Leeds Crown Court heard the robbery, which happened on February 4 this year, was the fourth raid on the premises in as many weeks.

During the robbery O'Neil also took a £10 note from a mum who had gone to the store with her to pay for electricity.

Jailing O'Neil, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said the offence was serious because of the impact it had on the community.

The judge said: "It is the type of small independent shop that serves the community and is of great value to the community.

"But it is vulnerable. It is an easy target for robbery.

"It had been targeted four times in four weeks when you robbed it.

"The loss of takings and stock is such that it can cripple the business."

O'Neil, of Glencoe View, Cross Green, covered his face held a glass drinks bottle when he entered the store at 3.20pm.

James Lake, prosecuting, said a woman was in the shop with her child at the time and had put a £10 note on the counter.

O'Neil took the £10 note and said to the shop assistant: "Give me all the money. Give me all the money from the till."

The defendant was handed around £50 from the till then left.

Police were contacted and O'Neil was arrested nearby.

He pleaded guilty to robbery, O'Neil has a previous conviction for attempted robbery.

John Batchelor, mitigating, said O'Neil committed the offence when he was homeless and had returned to using drugs.

Mr Batchelor said O'Neil had been addressing his drug addiction while in custody had the support of his partner.