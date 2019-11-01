Road rage driver threatened man with pickaxe handle in Leeds Co-op store

Luke Blyth followed his victim into the Co-op on Spen Lane, Ireland Wood and threatened him with a pickaxe handle which had a nail through the end.

A court was shown footage from the store's CCTV system in which Blyth could be heard saying to the man: "I'm from round here, alright geezer?!"

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court how the incident happened on August 11 this year.

Mr Ahmed said the victim had earlier sounded his horn when Blyth overtook a car and drove towards him in the wrong lane.

The prosecutor said the victim made a hand gesture towards Blyth but then continued driving and thought nothing more about it as he went to the Co-op.

Blyth, 32, followed the man and parked up outside the entrance to the store.

Mr Ahmed said Blyth approached the man inside and said: "You f****** d*** head! Who do you think you are?!"

"I'm from round here."

Blyth then went to his VW Golf and returned with the weapon and threatened to use it to smash the window of the victim's car.

Mr Ahmed said the victim was disturbed by the threat and apologised to Blyth.

He added: "He says he was intimidated by it all."

Blyth, of Morritt Grove, Halton, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and threatening to damage property.

He has previous convictions for assault and possession of a firearm.

Richard Reed, mitigating, Blyth was suffering from stress at the time of the incident and had had little sleep.

He said: "He is a man who has difficulty controlling his temper. He bitterly regrets the distress he caused the complainant.

"He accepts that it was a very unpleasant incident for the gentleman.

Blyth was jailed for 12 months.