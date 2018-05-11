Road closed in Ilkley as emergency services work at crash scene

Police are warning drivers to find alternative routes as emergency services work at the scene of a crash in Ilkley.

Reports were received shortly after 11.50am of a serious collision in Bolling Road, close to the junction with Wheatley Lane.

Initial reports from the scene suggest only one vehicle was involved.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said one person was believed to have suffered injuries but no further details were available at this early stage.

The force's command hub said the closures in place would cause delays.

It advised drivers to find alternative routes.