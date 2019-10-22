Review into starved teenager Jordan Burling's death to be published soon
A review into how a teenager starved to death in the family home should be published before the end of the year, according to the chairman of the Safer Leeds Executive.
Jordan Burling, 18, was 'skin and bone' and weighed less than six stones when paramedics found him lying on a filthy inflatable mattress, covered in pressure sores at his family home on Butterbowl Garth, Farnley, in June 2016.
He died as a result of malnutrition, immobility and infection-riddled sores.
His mother Dawn Cranston, 45, was sentenced to four years and grandmother Denise Cranston, 70, was given three years after the pair were convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
Jordan’s sister, Abigail Burling, 25, was cleared of manslaughter but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
The review into his death was commissioned in 2017 by Leeds Safeguarding Adults Board, Leeds Safeguarding Children’s Partnership and the Safer Leeds Executive.
Safer Leeds Executive James Rogers said: “We have been informed by the chair and author that the independent joint review is nearing its final stages, and they are beginning their analysis and learning points which they intend to share with us shortly.
“We hope to be in a position to release the final report later this year, subject to Home Office approval.
“Partners and agencies involved have already been amending practice where appropriate to address issues identified during the court proceedings; and remain committed to examine any lessons which need to be learned coming out of the final review.”