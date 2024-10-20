'Revenge-porn' Leeds teen posted sex video of ex girlfriend on Snapchat and Facebook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager who posted a sex video he made with his ex on social media said he did it to “mess with her head”.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old from Leeds, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, narrowly avoided being locked up at Leeds Crown Court.

It was heard that the girl was only 16, had learning difficulties and was impressionable. She had since become withdrawn, was not attending college and had put on considerable weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenager posted a sex video of him and his ex across social media. (pics by National World) | National World

Judge Richard Mansell KC warned him: “The impact on the victim is huge. Social media is a massive part of young person’s life and the thought of a private video or photograph being posted online and will always be online can be devastating.

“You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself. You intended to play a mind game or scare her.”

The defendant had started the relationship with the girl which ended earlier this year. But not long after the victim rang her mother hysterically saying the ex had posted a sex video of the pair onto Snapchat.

The defendant said he had changed the settings so nobody else could see. It was later seen on Facebook, prosecutor Rhianydd Clement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later arrested and his phone analysed, which was found to contain sex videos of him and his ex.

He admitted disclosing a private sexual photo or film, two counts of making indecent photos of a child and failure to surrender to custody. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs said his client had been “rehabilitated the next day” when he realised the magnitude of his actions.

Mr Jacobs added: “He immediately regretted what he had done and was immediately sorry. He is ready to face the music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Mansell said although the teenager’s case was different to a predatory peadophile, they were still serious sexual offences.

He told him: “This was a classic case of revenge porn. You are very immature - it partly explains why you took up with a 16-year-old girl who was young for her age.”

He gave him an 18-month jail sentence, but suspended it for 18 months. He also handed him 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to undertake 14 rehabilitation days with proboation.