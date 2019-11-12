Revealed: these are the 20 Leeds areas with the highest crime rates in 2019

According to data from data.police.uk, these are the 20 Leeds wards which saw the highest levels of crime between September 2018 and August 2019.
1. Little London & Woodhouse
Little London and Woodhouse, just north of the city centre, is currently seeing the highest levels of crime in the city. In this ward the crime rate is 365.9 per 1000 of the population.
Photo: Stephen Craven (cc-by-sa/2.0)
2. Hunslet & Riverside
The second highest levels of crime in the city can be found in Hunslet and Riverside, where crime rates are 300 per 1000 of the population.
Photo: Robin Stott (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Beeston & Holbeck
In third place is Beeston and Holbeck to the south of the city. In this district the crime rate is an estimated 204.1 per 1000 of the population.
Photo: Steve Fareham (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Armley
Between 2018 and 2019, Armley experienced a crime rate of 202.7 per 1000 of the population.
Photo: Mat Fascione (cc-by-sa/2.0)
