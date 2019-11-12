Crime by ward in Leeds

Revealed: these are the 20 Leeds areas with the highest crime rates in 2019

The Yorkshire Evening Post can today reveal the Leeds wards with the highest levels of crime.

By Sarah Wilson
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:13 pm

According to data from data.police.uk, these are the 20 Leeds wards which saw the highest levels of crime between September 2018 and August 2019.

1. Little London & Woodhouse

Little London and Woodhouse, just north of the city centre, is currently seeing the highest levels of crime in the city. In this ward the crime rate is 365.9 per 1000 of the population.

Photo: Stephen Craven (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Hunslet & Riverside

The second highest levels of crime in the city can be found in Hunslet and Riverside, where crime rates are 300 per 1000 of the population.

Photo: Robin Stott (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Beeston & Holbeck

In third place is Beeston and Holbeck to the south of the city. In this district the crime rate is an estimated 204.1 per 1000 of the population.

Photo: Steve Fareham (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Armley

Between 2018 and 2019, Armley experienced a crime rate of 202.7 per 1000 of the population.

Photo: Mat Fascione (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5