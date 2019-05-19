Retired doctor hit by car in Leeds says sentence is 'pathetic' after driver gets five points and fine

A 79-year-old retired doctor who suffered life-changing injuries when she was struck by a car in Leeds has spoken out after the driver was handed a "pathetic" sentence of a £246 fine and five penalty points.

Dr Hilary Andrews, a retired consultant in sexual health, suffered a catalogue of injuries including a fractured skull, collarbone, cheekbone, ankle and arm when she was hit while crossing Harrogate Road near her home in Alwoodley last June.

Dr Andrews, who has three children and eight grandchildren, said she was fit and active before the accident and made regular trips to see family and her partner, who is in a care home in Manchester after suffering a stroke.

She said her twilight years have now been ruined.

Police prosecuted the 23-year-old driver and charged him with driving without due care and attention, which he admitted.

The driver was sentenced at Bradford Magistrates Court on May 13 to a £246 fine plus £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge plus five penalty points on his driving licence.

Dr Andrews, who was hospitalised for three weeks following the accident at around 9.30am on June 20 2018, also suffered a lacerated liver and was was left traumatised and continues to see a psychologist.

She has had surgery to insert steel plates in her lower right arm - which has been left deformed - and has to have regular physiotherapy.

Her broken collar bone has not healed properly and she may have to undergo further surgery.

Dr Andrews said the injury to her right arm means she has difficulty with basic tasks including brushing and washing her hair and cutting her food.

She said: "I can't use my right arm properly so it makes everything difficult. The list of what I can't do is endless.

"I can't drive. which has really reduced my life quality because my children live in different parts of the country.

"The fact that somebody does all this to me has ruined my twilight years. I was a very active pensioner and somebody does all this to me and gets penalty points. It is absolutely ridiculous.

"I'm a totally different person to what I was before he knocked me down. To find out he got just five penalty points is heartbreaking."

Dr Andrews added: "It's pathetic. I feel strongly that it's not commensurate. He should have been given much more than that for the injuries that he has caused me and the way he has ruined my life.

"I just feel very strongly that the sentencing is not commensurate with the injuries that this chap caused. I'm very lucky to be alive.

"I'm quite convinced that older people do not get a fair deal."

Chief Inspector Lisa Kirkland, West Yorkshire Police’s head of roads policing, said: “We recognise that Dr Andrews received life-changing injuries in this road traffic collision and we don’t underestimate the traumatic effect this will have had on her.

“The incident was fully investigated and resulted in the driver being charged with driving without due care and attention, which was in keeping with the circumstances.

"He admitted the offence and was sentenced by the magistrates’ court.”