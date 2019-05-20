Ram raiders smash car into offices in Leeds city centre and make off with high-end laptops

At least one car has smashed into an office on Wellington Place in a Leeds city centre ram raid.

Police are at the scene of a ram raid of the offices on Wellington Place, just off Whitehall Road in Leeds.

A car has smashed into the Google offices in Leeds city centre

Initial reports from the scene suggested the office belonged to Google due to the heavy Google branding present, but it is now believed to be a company which works with Google - possibly Appscare.

A large pane of glass in the office building has been smashed in and debris is strewn all over the street.

A tree has been flattened on the grass verge outside the office building and debris is on the pavement outside, and includes a wheel from a car and glass from the window.

Police have taped off the scene as investigations continue. Police at the scene are unable to say exactly what has happened at this moment in time.

The scene of destruction at the Google office in Whitehall Road

The wheel - looks like a car spare wheel - and a car jack have been left on the pavement outside, our reporter Mark Lavery reports from the scene.

It looks like a car has smashed into the office building at speed and in an apparent ram raid, deliberately driven at the glass building of the offices.

There's a pod in the office next to the smashed window, and it is believed a number of laptops have been taken from desks inside the office.

Initial reports

Initial reports suggested two cars were involved but it is unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved and where the car or cars went following the raid.

Keep following for updates.