'Raiders showed me no mercy' say Leeds dad, 86, and son hit with hammer and axe in own home

James and Francis Varey described three attackers as "cowards" for targeting them in their home.

The father and son said they were now living in fear after being subjected to the ordeal.

Left: The three men jailed for 40 years and right, the two victims hit with hammer and axe raiders

After the men were sentenced, Mr Varey senior told the YEP: "All three of them are pure cowards for picking on us.

"I'm pleased they have been locked up for so long."

-> Three men jailed for 40 YEARS for axe and claw hammer attack in Leeds

"They did this because I am an old man and they showed me no mercy.

"He hit me on the wrist with a claw hammer and I was in a lot of pain."

James Varey and Francis Varey who were hit by robbers in their own home in Leeds

The pensioner said he believed they had been targeted after O'Neil turned up their home around a month before the incident asking for money.

O'Neil claimed his wife was ill and he needed cash to get a taxi to see her.

Mr Varey junior said: "The most heartbreaking thing was the loss of so many old photographs.

"We kept them in my mother's handbag after she died because they were so special to her.

-> Leeds house crash - gallery of the extent of damage following raid smash

"They were completely ruined and I was in floods of tears having to destroy them. We only have a few left now."

He said he his father had suffered a heart and he had been looking after him when the gang struck around 1am.

Describing the incident he said: "I answered the door and one of them said straight away 'we've come for your chain'.

"I had it on underneath my clothing. It wasn't visible so they knew what they had come for.

"We have been living in fear every night since this happened, afraid that someone might come back.

"It feels like a relief to see daylight every morning."

-> Leeds dad and son hit with claw hammer and axe before raiders crashed car into house