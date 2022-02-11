Emergency services were called to Kent Road shortly before 8.30am today after it was reported that there had been a collision near to the junction with Kent Crescent.

West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that a 12-year-old boy was knocked down by car and has been taken to hospital.

A force spokesperson said: "At 8.29am today, police were called to a road traffic collision in Kent Road, Pudsey, where a 12-year-old boy pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Ford Kuga near to the junction with Kent Crescent.

"The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and a scene and road closure remains in place pending an update on his condition."

First Bus is warning passengers that its 14 service is diverting via Lowton due to the closure.

