'Promising leads' in hunt for man who grabbed 12-year-old girl in Leeds

Detectives hunting a suspected child abductor say the public have provided "some very promising leads" after sharing footage online.

The man grabbed a 12-year-old girl and carried her to a secluded wooded area as she walked to school in Leeds on Tuesday, April 23, West Yorkshire Police said.

On Monday, April 29 the force shared footage of the suspect, described as white, of medium height and build, with short dark hair and a beard.

By Monday evening a spokesman said the video had generated "some very promising leads that are being actively pursued".

The incident happened at around 9.15am on Tuesday, April 23 on Old Run Road in Hunslet, near the M621 flyover, the force said.

Police would like help identifying the man in these pictures.

The suspect grabbed the girl around her waist, picked her up and carried her across the road towards a secluded wooded area behind an electricity substation.

The attacker ran off after the girl fought back and a woman passing by, who shot some video, called police.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle said: "The circumstances of this incident are clearly very disturbing and we urgently need to identify the man shown in these images.

"We believe the man is quite identifiable from these images and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who has seen him in the area.

"The victim and her family have been left shocked and upset by what happened and we are continuing to support them as we progress the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13190207155.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also give information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.