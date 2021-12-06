Prolific burglar sent back to prison after he was caught on CCTV stealing Playstation at hostel

Lee White, 42, has multiple convictions and was spotted entering a man's room at the Hightown Hotel, a hostel on Lumley Street, Castleford, in April this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard White was caught on camera entering the man's property with an empty carrier bag.

He then left the room two minutes later with the bag which looked to be "bulging".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee White was jailed for 31 months for theft at the Hightown Hotel, Castleford.

Among the items taken was a Playstation, an e-cigarette, aftershave and methadone.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said White was arrested days later and he told police that he had called staff at the hostel to say he was going to enter the man's room to close the window.

He claimed he overheard other men planning to steal from the room.

It was found that the call was made after White had been in the room, and the window was never closed.

White, of Lisheen Avenue, Castleford, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand since his arrest.

White committed his first burglary in 1995, and was caught and convicted multiple times in subsequent years.

He was also handed two lengthy jail spells for robbery in the mid 2000s.

In October he was given a 14-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, for burglary.

Stephen Swan, mitigating, said White had made significant steps in jail, becoming completely drug free from methadone and diazepam.

Mr Swan said: "It's been the blight of his life and history behind his extensive record."

Judge Tom Bayliss QC, said "There has to be a prison sentence, there is no other way."