Police in Bradford have released images of the distinctive ride-on toy “supercar” – fit with sliding doors and plush black leather seating – after it was stolen in a garage burglary yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The black ‘Lamborghini Aventador SVJ’ was taken from the garage of a house on Kenmore Road during a break-in that took place at 4:30pm.

“The distinctive replica has ‘SVJ’ printed on the side of the car and includes sliding doors, red stitching on the steering wheel and black leather seats with Lamborghini branding. The car has been described as ‘priceless’ to its young owner.

