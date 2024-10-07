Pong from posted cannabis package in Leeds led to arrest of student-homes landlord

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A student-homes landlord who tried to post more than 13 ounces of cannabis in a package was caught when the postmaster became suspicious of the smell.

Ben Shepley denied any wrongdoing and even took the matter to trial, despite his fingerprints being found on the contents of the package, and labels used from his own business.

He was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court in September of dealing in cannabis.

The 47-year-old did admit to growing cannabis after police raids found eight saplings and a sophisticated hydroponic set up to grow the drug at his former home on Hartley Avenue in Woodhouse. He also admitted to having a small amount of the Class-A synthetic psychedelic drug, 2C-B.

Shepley tried to claim he had not send the package full of cannabis, despite his labels being found inside and his fingerprints. (pics by Getty / National World) | Getty / National World

The court was told that Shepley had gone to a shop in Headingley on February 1, 2020, with the package, hoping to send it via the courier service, Yodel.

But the pungent smell raised suspicion and the police were called after Shepley had left. Having opened the parcel, the officers found 321 grammes of cannabis - 13.4 ounces - separated into different deals in tins.

Shepley later returned to the shop to complain that the parcel had not been delivered, claiming it contained computer equipment, and was “very valuable”, prosecutor Emma Handley told the court.

Using payment and bank details, the police traced Shepley and arrested him on June 24, 2020. Having found the 2C-B and the saplings at his home, he said he was a landlord for three student homes in the area.

Police visited one of his properties on Richmond Mount, Headingley, where the students said they had no access to the basement.

Finding their way into that basement, the police found another hydroponic set up but no plants. They also found tins similar to those found in the package Shepley had tried to post.

Shepley, now of Richmond Mount, had two police interviews, providing a prepared statement in the first, denying his offending, and giving no comments in the second.

He has three previous convictions for six offences, including possession of cannabis and MDMA.

He appeared in the dock having spent time in custody for failing to attend a previous court appointment.

Shepley was not represented in court, but a probation report found that he had a long-standing history of cannabis use.

The married dad-of-one has a degree in engineering and had run his own consultancy business, but now lived off the income of his buy-to-let properties.

Judge Simon Batiste told him: “Your fingerprints were all over the package, despite that, you chose to plead not guilty and sought to invent an account as to why these items did not cause you to be responsible.”

He gave him a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, 15 rehabilitation days and 250 hours of unpaid work.

He told Shepley he had come “very close” to going into custody.

He will return to court next year for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, in which the court may decide that he should pay back any ill-gotten gains from his drug dealing.