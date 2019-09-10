Police warning in Yorkshire after 'dangerous' batch of pills leave people in hospital

Have your say

A police force has issued a warning after a 'dangerous' batch of pills have been found in circulation in Yorkshire.

Sergeant Andy Graham, of the Knaresborough and Boroughbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said that police were aware of the pills circulating in the Harrogate area.

The pills, which are known as 'Soundcloud pills' and resemble the Soundcloud website logo, have left multiple people in hospital.

Sergeant Graham urged anyone with information on who is selling the pills to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday, he said: "Police are aware of pills circulating Harrogate known as "Soundcloud".

"These are dangerous with people hospitalised already.

"The pills look just like the Soundcloud website logo.

"Anyone with information on who is selling these pills should contact us ASAP".

