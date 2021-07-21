Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) reported seeing people in both in Ardsley Reservoir and Woodlesford Locks today (Wednesday).

Just yesterday, the body of 15-year-old Caden Taylor was pulled from the canal at Knottingley.

Young people were spotted in the water at Ardsley Reservoir.

There have been several other water deaths over the past few days across Yorkshire and beyond.

A post on the Leeds South NPT Facebook page read: "There were clear signs that groups have been present leaving litter and flotation items behind.

"When officers attended today, some youths were actually in the water.

Police found a float while on patrol.

"We are also receiving information that youths are jumping over the bridge and are being carried by the weir.

"We can not make our message any clearer.....Stay out of the water for your own safety!"