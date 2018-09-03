Police warning as patrols stepped up in this Leeds area due to series of burglaries

Police have increased patrols in an area of Leeds following a series of burglaries - and are appealing for residents to take greater care in locking their homes.

Police have stepped up their presence in the Escorts, Langdales, St Chads and Becketts Park areas of Headingley following a series of thefts from homes in the district.

A burglary in Leeds

A 'large amount' of the burglaries were due to houses being left unlocked, police said.

The warning comes after officers tracked down a motorbike linked to a report of suspicious activity, leading officers to find the vehicle parked outside a house which had 'electrical goods strewn across the back garden'.

A spokesman said: "Last night officers were on Patrol on Winston Mount when they saw a motorcycle that had been seen the previous evening in suspicious circumstances, the officers quickly went to the house it was parked outside and discovered the door open and high value electrical goods strewn across the back garden, the offenders had clearly been disturbed by the Neighbourhood Officers who have reunited the owners with their property.

"The bike was seized as used in crime and enquiries are ongoing with our CSI colleagues.

"The same officers have also located this car parked in the area with the keys still in the door and the house keys also attached. The car was locked by officers and the keys returned to a very relieved owner."

