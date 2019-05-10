Police warning after teenagers terrorise Yorkshire community with petrol bomb and machete

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after a series of linked incidents across Huddersfield involving a machete and a petrol bomb.

The first incident happened on a cycle track next to Alder Street on at about 6.30pm Friday, May 3 when a man was spotted in possession of a machete.

Four days later, there was another incident in which threatening and abusive language was used.

It happened at about 2pm on Tuesday, May 7 on Wenworth Street.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with using threatening and abusive language and was due to appear before Magistrates on Friday, May 10.

A second 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been released while investigations continue.

On Thursday, May 9 at 12pm a house was bricked on Ridings Rise in the Deighton area.

Two bricks were thrown through a window of the house.

The suspects ran off on foot.

-> Man and woman found dead at house in Methley

Police said that there is no description of the suspects other than they are believed to be youths and were both wearing hoodies.

Later that day, at about 5pm, a petrol bomb was thrown at a car on Peridot Fold in Fartown.

Bricks were also thrown through the window of a property on the road.

Police have warned that warned although no one has been hurt in the incidents so far, the consequences could be worse.

Police patrols have been increased in Fartown and Deighton.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of Kirklees District Police, said: “These incidents are all believed to be linked and are all believed to be targeted attacks.

“This level of disorder and violence is understandably causing concern to the local communities. We have a team of dedicated officers who are working to bring those responsible to justice, and we have charged an individual and arrested another in connection with a specific incident.

“However, we are continuing to appeal for the communities’ help in tracing all of those responsible. The disorder is unacceptable and is having a lasting impact on the communities.

“The information on those involved lies within the local area and I would appeal for residents in these areas to contact police with any information they may have.

“Thankfully no one has been injured but concern is growing that the consequences could be worse."

Anyone with information can contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting reference 13190236268.

-> Two men arrested and 300 dealer bags of cocaine seized in four drug raids across Leeds