Police warning after 'opportunist' thieves target parked cars in Roundhay

Police have issued a warning to Roundhay residents after a spate of thefts from parked cars in the area.

There has been an increase in 'opportunist thieves' trying car doors to see if they are unlocked, before stealing laptops, sat navs and dash cams.

West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to always check the door handle to make sure it is secure.

In the warning, Leeds North East neighbourhood policing team said: "There has been an increase in 'opportunist thieves' in the area recently trying car doors to see if any are unlocked.

"Once inside they are stealing lucrative items such as laptops, sat navs and dash cams.

"Before leaving your vehicle for a prolonged period of time check the door handle on your vehicle to make sure it is definitely locked."

There were 244 vehicle offences reported in Roundhay from April 2018 to March 2019.

Leeds North East police have previously warned residents in the area after a 'bogus caller' burglar conned a resident.