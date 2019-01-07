Police warn Leeds parents they will issue fines for parking on school zigzags

Parents in Leeds have been warned that they will be handed a hefty fine if they park on school zig-zag lines.

West Yorkshire Police issued a stark warning to parents that they will not tolerate those who park on the lines outside schools.

The image shared by police in Leeds today

A spokesman for the force said: "It has become apparent that some people are parking inconsiderately on school zig-zags, yellow lines, causing obstructions and blocking driveways.

"I would ask those dropping or picking children up from school to park their vehicles in a safe and appropriate manner. Please park responsibly for the safety of your own children and others.

"Local PCSOs will be increasing patrols and taking action where necessary. Fixed Penalty Tickets may be issued to those who continue to park irresponsibly and illegally.

"Thank you for your support"

Those who park on zig-zag lines outside schools face an on the spot fine of up to £100.

-> Police appeal after car stolen in Yorkshire with young child inside