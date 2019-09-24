Police warn drivers of greasy driving conditions as car smashes off West Yorkshire road

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers of greasy driving conditions as a car smashed off the road after heavy rainfall struck West Yorkshire.

In a tweet, they reminded drivers of the difficult conditions following heavy rainfall.

The driver sustained no injuries in the crash, police confirmed.

Pictures show the front bumper torn away from the vehicle in the crash.

The tweet from WYP Roads Policing Unit said: "Single vehicle RTC on Otley Road, Shipley. Reminder that after heavy rain during the day that some of the roads are greasy. Drive carefully and to the conditions. Fortunately the driver came away with no injuries. #Team5 #OperationalSupport"