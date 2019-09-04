Police want to speak to this man after attempted burglary in Horsforth

Have your say

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after an attempted burglary in Horsforth.

The incident happened at an address in Bridge Wood View on Thursday August 8.

Bridge Wood View in Horsforth (Photo: Google).

A 42-year-old man has already been charged over the offence and has been remanded in custody.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team, quoting crime reference 13190405518.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111