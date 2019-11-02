Police want to speak to these men after a man was pick-pocketed in Leeds
Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a theft in Leeds city centre.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 3:55 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 3:56 pm
It happened at around 9pm on Friday, October 4 on Albion Street.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101, referencing crime number 13190510449.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police/101livechat.
You can also call independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.