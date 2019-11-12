Police want to identify four men after woman pushed to floor and robbed in Leeds city centre

West Yorkshire Police have released this CCTV image of four men they want to identify following two robberies.

A 22-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and robbed of her phone by two of the suspects on Thursday, October 17.

Nearby, a 20-year-old man had his phone grabbed from his hand by the two other suspects pictured.

Both incidents took place between 4am and 5am in the vicinity of Merrion Street.

Police believe the four men were operating together in the area.

Anyone who recognises any of the men or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC6420 Daniel via 101 quoting crime reference 1319053295.