Police vans and ambulance service called to Leeds roundabout

Two police cars, a police van and an ambulance have been called to a roundabout in Holbeck, Leeds this morning.
Traffic was forced to divert around the roundabout which connects Domestic Street with Spence Lane and Holbeck Lane at about 10am.
The incident was a crash between a van and a cyclist.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 9:29am, police were called to a collision involving a cyclist and a white Nissan panel van in Spence Lane.
"The cyclist, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance – his injuries are not believed to be serious."
The incident took place shortly after another incident in which a woman was spotted on a bridge on the A643.