Brooklyn Bell, 18, is believed to be in West Yorkshire, probably in the Huddersfield area, police said.

North Yorkshire Police said they need to speak to him following the incident on Wednesday night (July 28) and were working with West Yorkshire Police to locate him.

In a post, the force said: "We were called to Aireville Park at around 8pm following a report of a man in his 40s suffering stab wounds at the location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police urgently want to track down this West Yorkshire man in connection with fatal stabbing Brooklyn Bell

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"One man was arrested in Skipton shortly after the incident occurred and two men were arrested the next day at addresses in West Yorkshire.

"While there is understandable concern in the local community following Wednesday’s events, we'd stress that we are continuing to treat it as an isolated incident.

"That means there's not a wider risk to the public."

Bell is described as black, 5ft 8ins tall and a skinny build.

He is from Huddersfield but has links to Keighley and Spain, police said.

If you know his whereabouts or have information about the incident in Aireville Park, Skipton, you can share information by visiting mipp.police.uk and clicking the North Yorkshire Police logo.

You do not need to provide your name or contact details.