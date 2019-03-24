Police urgently searching for this missing Leeds teenager

Have your say

POLICE are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 19-year-old Leeds woman who has been missing for five-days.

Chloe Warrington was last seen at her home address on the ring road in Farnley at 11am on Wednesday 20 March.

She has not been since.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle of Leeds CID, said: “I would urge Chloe or anyone who sees Chloe to give us a call straight away.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and need to speak to her as a matter of urgency to check she is OK.”

Chloe is described as white, approximately 5 ft tall, of slight build and with long dark hair which is usually in a ponytail and shaved at the back and sides.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a pink blouse and blue jacket.

She is possibly in the company of a 29-year-old man of medium build and approximately 5ft 9in tall.

Call police on 101 quoting log 2069 of 20 March.