A large section of Stanningley Park, near Intake Lane, was cordoned off on Saturday (June 26) after the woman reported the attack at about 8am.

Detectives arrested a man on suspicion of rape the following dayin relation to the incident.

The man has been released on bail and enquiries by Leeds District CID are ongoing, according to a West Yorkshire Police spokesman.

Stanningley Park.