Police update after man arrested following rape of woman in Stanningley Park
A man arrested after a woman was raped in a Leeds park has been released under investigation.
A large section of Stanningley Park, near Intake Lane, was cordoned off on Saturday (June 26) after the woman reported the attack at about 8am.
Detectives arrested a man on suspicion of rape the following dayin relation to the incident.
The man has been released on bail and enquiries by Leeds District CID are ongoing, according to a West Yorkshire Police spokesman.
